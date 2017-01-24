Will you be our Digital Media production guru? – Sydney based

BAPCO media is looking for a multi-talented digital media production person for our Lidcombe office.

Your duties will include photo and video editing, graphic design, website and social media maintenance.

BAPCO media includes EventPix, Australia’s leading Australiawide event photography company, The Ultimate Selfie, a fun mobile selfie studio and Australasian Special Events, the leading news and information website for the Special Events industry.

Photography editing is the core job and the most essential skill required – you will be responsible for post-production, cataloguing and distribution of both RAW and JPEG images from our photographers across Australia and New Zealand. You will be familiar with photo editing software such as Photoshop, Lightroom, ACDSee Pro or ON1. The editing principles are the same in each of these software packages so as long as you are proficient in at least one of them the principles will apply via the others.

Video editing – mostly short videos such as vox pops, nothing fancy – check these out Happy to work with whatever video editing program you are familiar with but note that we use Windows platform

Graphic design – mostly simple stuff for our websites and collateral – Illustrator, Photoshop etc. (whatever works for you)

Website maintenance – familiarity with WordPress will certainly help as that is the platform we use for all our sites. Mostly updates and posts. Not coding.

Hours – we are looking at 60 – 80 hour fortnight that will include evening and weekends as you will be assisting with onsite photo shoots at many events around Sydney. These hours can be quite flexible except for the specific events you will be required to work on.

Our office is located in Lidcombe, close to public transport and with parking available.

Driver’s license preferred but not essential.

Commence – early February

To apply please send your resume to Trevor