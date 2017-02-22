Unique precinct sets Royal ICC apart

From a four and a half star hotel to top quality restaurants, the historic Brisbane Showgrounds precinct offers Royal International Convention Centre (Royal ICC) guests convenient onsite accommodation and dining.

Celebrating its one year anniversary this month, the contemporary Rydges Fortitude Valley Hotel, located directly across the road from the Royal ICC, has been busy welcoming event attendees from across the country.

The 208 room hotel remains true to the site’s heritage, with its Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) inspired rooms and aptly named Paddock Bar and Six Acres Restaurant.

Also boosting the precinct are the premier restaurants on King Street, which is welcoming its newest addition, The Lamb Shop, in the coming weeks.

Five restaurants opened their doors between August and November last year – The George, Fat Dumpling, Sushi & Nori, Il Verde and Hello Chicken – giving those staying onsite for events plenty of premium dining options.

Retail concept, Kings Co-op, which will also feature a five-level car park, is on track to join the vibrant street by mid-August, with construction currently underway.

Award-winning Rockpool Dining Group, the restaurateurs behind the popular Saké Restaurant and Bar, will open a new concept in the revitalised Royal Snack Bar at Kings Co-op later this year.

The accommodation and retail activations are part of the $2.9 billion Brisbane Showgrounds Regeneration Project, which is now in its seventh year and is generating year-round vitality throughout the precinct.

Speaking on the eve of the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME), the Royal ICC’s General Manager of Venue Sales and Marketing Jago Coyle said the revitalisation had benefited Royal ICC guests, by bringing accommodation and retailers right to the convention centre’s doorstep.

“It’s fantastic to be able to offer Royal ICC guests a unique experience, with accommodation and dining options all conveniently located within the Brisbane Showgrounds precinct,” Mr Coyle said.

“We’re looking forward to another successful year in 2017, with many new or returning events already booked in and more great dining options on King Street to open.”

The Royal ICC is located 1.5km from Brisbane’s CBD at the Brisbane Showgrounds. Since opening in 2013 it has hosted high profile local and international guests including Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger, iconic entrepreneur Richard Branson and one of Queensland’s top food critics, Des Houghton, who gave rave reviews.