The NSW Regional Events Conference returns for 2017

The NSW Regional Events Conference will be back bigger and better in 2017. The City of Wagga Wagga will again play host.

For those delegates returning for a second year, expect some surprises and the opportunity to see a side of the City you may not have experienced in 2016.

Here’s a little snippet of what Wagga Wagga City Council had to say about the conference:

“Events are an important part of every regional city as they add to the liveability of our communities. The City of Wagga Wagga is proud to support this conference which will be held in the lead up to the popular Wagga Comedy Fest. The 2017 Regional Events Conference is a great opportunity for our local industry, including our Wagga Tourism Partners, to maximise the benefits hosting this event will have for our city.”

Fiona Hamilton, spokesperson City of Wagga Wagga.

So lock in the 14 – 16 June and we look forward to seeing you in Wagga Wagga.