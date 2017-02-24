The Darling named first and only Five-Star Hotel in Sydney by Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide today unveiled its annual Star Rating list, awarding Sydney’s The Darling, the highest ranking of Five-Stars. The Darling is the first ever Sydney-based hotel to be named in the Forbes list and will be showcased with all of the new Star Rating recipients on ForbesTravelGuide.com.

The Darling is honoured to be the first Sydney hotel to be awarded a prestigious Forbes Five-Star rating. A Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating is the most coveted award in the global luxury travel sector. Properties awarded Five-Stars are considered outstanding and are often iconic with virtually flawless service and facilities.

The Darling is located at The Star Sydney and is a key feature of Sydney’s leading entertainment destination. The hotel was designed as a stand-alone structure, with its own arrival experience, amenities and alluring personality. Housed in a distinctive inverted glass tower resting on a sandstone podium, the hotel features 171 stylish and spacious rooms, suites and penthouses, a 25-metre outdoor heated swimming pool, world-class cuisine and an indulgent day spa.

“Being awarded Five-Stars by Forbes Travel Guide is such an achievement and puts The Darling among the most reputable in the world,” said Greg Hawkins, Managing Director, The Star Sydney.

“Led by our General Manager, John Autelitano, the team at The Darling has worked incredibly hard to create a level of guest service that is truly first-class. They are committed, enthusiastic and most importantly fully understanding of the service levels required to ensure our guests enjoy an unforgettable stay.

“We are thrilled to have received the Five-Star rating from Forbes and we look forward to giving visitors from Sydney and around the globe the opportunity to experience Sydney’s first Forbes Five-Star rated property. From the handpicked pillow menu, to the holistic day spa, bespoke furniture and vibrant cityscape views, The Darling offers the ultimate in luxury,” continued Greg Hawkins.

The Darling is the latest addition to the luxury travel ratings that have been the gold standard in the hospitality industry around the world since 1958, alongside luxury brands such as The Peninsula Hotel Group, Four Seasons Hotel Group, Rosewood, The Ritz-Carlton, 45 Park Lane London, Park Hyatt and Mandarin Oriental.

“We are delighted to recognise the 2017 Star Rating recipients, an exceptional collection of hotels, restaurants and spas that demonstrates a strong culture of service,” said Gerard J. Inzerillo, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide.

“In an online environment of confusion and clutter, Forbes Travel Guide is the most trusted source of information to assist guests in making informed decisions,” Inzerillo said. “These properties, the largest and most global group in the company’s history, achieve an impeccable standard of excellence in hospitality, underscoring our overall mission of positively contributing to the international tourism industry as well as individual hotel experience. We are proud to congratulate everyone associated with the prestigious properties recognised today.”

The Darling Spa has also been awarded a prestigious Forbes Four-Star Rating positioning the world-class facility alongside the likes of Spa Montage Beverly Hills and The Peninsula Spa Paris. With 13 luxurious treatment rooms including two exclusive couples’ suites and a Moroccan Hammam chamber, The Darling Spa is Sydney’s ultimate urban escape that takes pampering to new heights. The Darling Spa facilities also include a steam room, salt water Jacuzzi and a gym for an all-encompassing experience.

