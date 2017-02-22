The Adelaide Convention Bureau releases half yearly figures

The Adelaide Convention Bureau has released its half yearly figures and they show the recent run of success that resulted in a record 2015/16 financial year for the Bureau shows no signs of abating.
In the half year to December 31 2016, a number of national and internationally significant events had been won that will see
- $90.6m in economic benefit for South Australia as a result of these events selecting Adelaide as their host city
- 29,555 delegates will attend the events
- 161,680 in future bed nights won
- 1,379 jobs created and supported in future business
Included in the list are the following noteworthy events that support the some of the state’s key focus industries in agriculture/viticulture, health and science
- Great Wine Capitals Global Network meeting
- 38th International Symposium on Combustion 2020
- Asia Australasia Conference of Radiological Technologists and Annual scientific meeting of medical imaging and radiation therapy
- 2019 Asian Physics Olympiad
Damien Kitto, CEO Adelaide Convention Bureau said “the current rate of success within the Bureau is fantastic and shows our strategy is right on target – we may even beat our record breaking 2015/16 at this rate. Although we can’t reveal full details as yet, we’re really excited to announce a couple of massive wins already secured this year – I can assure you the champagne corks have been popping in our office with great regularity! The benefit to the state from these events over the next five years is a significant $445m with 98,000 delegates headed to the city creating and supporting 4116 jobs”.