The Adelaide Convention Bureau releases half yearly figures

The Adelaide Convention Bureau has released its half yearly figures and they show the recent run of success that resulted in a record 2015/16 financial year for the Bureau shows no signs of abating.

In the half year to December 31 2016, a number of national and internationally significant events had been won that will see

$90.6m in economic benefit for South Australia as a result of these events selecting Adelaide as their host city

29,555 delegates will attend the events

161,680 in future bed nights won

1,379 jobs created and supported in future business

Included in the list are the following noteworthy events that support the some of the state’s key focus industries in agriculture/viticulture, health and science

Great Wine Capitals Global Network meeting

38 th International Symposium on Combustion 2020

International Symposium on Combustion 2020 Asia Australasia Conference of Radiological Technologists and Annual scientific meeting of medical imaging and radiation therapy

2019 Asian Physics Olympiad

Damien Kitto, CEO Adelaide Convention Bureau said “the current rate of success within the Bureau is fantastic and shows our strategy is right on target – we may even beat our record breaking 2015/16 at this rate. Although we can’t reveal full details as yet, we’re really excited to announce a couple of massive wins already secured this year – I can assure you the champagne corks have been popping in our office with great regularity! The benefit to the state from these events over the next five years is a significant $445m with 98,000 delegates headed to the city creating and supporting 4116 jobs”.