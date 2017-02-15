Symphony of Art at AIME Welcome Event

Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) has today released a taste of what is to come at the much-anticipated Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME) Welcome Event.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of AIME, MCB has engaged renowned Australian artist, David Bromley, to paint a commemorative sculpture live at the AIME Welcome Event. The unique piece of art will be completed during the event and transported overnight to be displayed on the show floor at AIME.

A major coup for the event, David is one of Australia’s most recognisable and innovative artists in Australia, fostering widespread acclaim and notoriety domestically and internationally.

Demonstrating the scope of the Victoria’s creative industries, guests will be treated to a plethora of multi-disciplinary arts, both traditional and contemporary, including a unique performance that will see an opera singer and beat boxer come together to battle, using their opposing voices.

Award winning performing artist Josh Piterman and underground urban beat boxer Terry the Beat Boxer will take the stage in a specially curated performance for AIME guests.

While many elements of the event will remain under wraps, guest can expect an extravagant display of artistic integrity, and opportunities to interact with the various artists and experience the creative elements first hand throughout the evening.

MCB Chief Executive Officer said the event will showcase the various art disciplines in a unique and memorable way.

“Melbourne’s arts scene is world class. We have looked at the work that comes out of our various leading arts institutions such as the Arts Centre, Melbourne Theatre Company, National Gallery of Victoria, Malthouse and Recital Centre, and bought this to life for a very special evening.

“If there is one event not to be missed during AIME, it is the AIME Welcome Event,” Ms Bolinger said.

Tickets are available to the AIME Welcome Event and early bookings are encouraged to ensure AIME attendees don’t miss out. Visitors must register as a guest before purchasing a ticket.