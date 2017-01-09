Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras 2017 partner with The Star

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras today announce The Star Sydney will continue their official partnership with the Festival for the second consecutive year.

In 2016, The Star was ranked a Top 40 Employer and named a Bronze Tier Employer on the Australian Workplace Equality Index (AWEI) – Australia’s definitive national benchmark on LGBTQI workplace inclusion.

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO, Terese Casu said: “Mardi Gras is excited to continue its partnership with The Star to celebrate the extraordinary work they’ve done to support the community within their own staff, and the broader LGBTQI community in Australia.”

Greg Hawkins, Managing Director, The Star said: “We are delighted to support the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras for a second successive year. The Star is proud to contribute to the fabric of Sydney and provide exciting, authentic experiences. That includes building a culture of diversity and inclusion with our guests, employees and local communities. We look forward to celebrating our pride in this city with the thousands who will enjoy the approaching festival of events.”

The Star employs over 4,500 team members who welcome an average 30,000 guests per day and is committed to providing a welcoming environment for everyone who attends the property, whether an employee or guest, and irrespective of their race, age, gender, beliefs or sexual orientation.

The Star’s dedicated employee action group for LGBTQI inclusion, Spectrum, was formed in 2014 and promotes inclusion across The Star Entertainment Group properties in Sydney and Brisbane, whilst also working closely with The Star’s Management Team. The employee action group ensures that The Star’s policies and family benefits include same-sex employees and is inclusive of transgenders. In addition to this, Spectrum raises awareness and funds for LGBTQI causes via events such as Wear it Purple Day, IDAHOT and World Aids Day.

Tho Ban Luong, team member at The Star said: “The Star works hard to build a culture of inclusion and diversity. I haven’t worked at a company before that openly celebrates and recognises the LGBTQI community on such a large scale as The Star does. It is great to know I can just be myself and don’t have to worry if ‘coming out’ will be an issue at the workplace.”

Saro Mugnaini, team member at The Star said: “I love being part of Spectrum. I have met some great people via Spectrum and I get the chance to see the changes the company is making following our input. At present we are rolling out LGBTQI Awareness Training across The Star, a program which helps explain what each letter of LGBTQI stands for and talks about the issues the LGBTQI community is facing. It is great to see my colleagues are now more aware of issues the LGBTQI community face.”

The Star is also a Major Partner of Queer Screen for the Mardi Gras Film Festival from 15 February to 2 March 2017 and will host Fag Tag, a rainbow-themed takeover of The Star’s rooftop bar Sky Terrace on Sunday, 26 February 2016.

2017’s Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras events are happening from 17 February – 5 March.