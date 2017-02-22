Sydney and New South Wales show why they’re still Australia’s favourite destination for incentive events

Against a new and vibrant backdrop, Destination Sydney is set to come alive at AIME 2017 when Business Events Sydney (BESydney) is joined by a number of partners to showcase just why Sydney and NSW are Australia’s most popular business events destinations.

Continuing to shine as an incentive favourite, Sydney and NSW have hit the ground running in 2017. January saw 8,000 delegates from Amway China enjoy the best of Australia’s unique and iconic experiences; and they are set to be joined by another 10,000 incentive delegates from all over the Asia regions this year.

BESydney Chief Executive, Lyn Lewis-Smith, says the extremely promising start is indicative of Sydney’s continued destination appeal, as highlighted by the significant growth from the Indian market. The City of Sydney is working closely with the Indian Government to identify business opportunities by investing in organisations who are dedicated to conduct business with India.

“In Asian incentive business we have already secured A$87 million, which will be delivered in 2017. These are extraordinary figures given we are only two months into the year. We have seen a great deal of interest from the Indian incentive market over the past 12-months, and this shows no sign of slowing down. In 2016 the city delivered seven Indian incentive events, which were secured by BESydney, and so far this year we will be welcoming three further events,” said Ms Lewis-Smith.

“Sydney’s iconic destination appeal, along with our vast range of unique partner offerings are favourites with the Indian market. And, let’s not forget Sydney and NSW offer huge drawcards for India’s cricket-loving population,” said Ms Lewis-Smith.

Australia’s love for cricket coupled with its famous sporting history provides a unique selling point for the Indian market. Attractions like the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), and the Bradman Museum & International Cricket Hall of Fame located in the Southern Highlands region of Bowral NSW are huge drawcards for Indian incentive groups. Away from the cricket zcruises are a favourite entertainment activity providing high energy glitz and glamour dancing and performances, similar to India’s Bollywood scene.

BESydney will be joined by the following partners at Destination Sydney:

