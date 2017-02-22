Royal ICC menu takes the crown

From Grand Champion awarded Queensland beef to Gold-medal winning lamb from Tasmania, the story behind the produce used on the Royal International Convention Centre’s (Royal ICC) menu is what sets it apart.

The Royal ICC has a unique relationship with the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show (RQFWS) and iconic Royal Queensland Show (Ekka) and is the only convention centre in the country where guests can enjoy produce awarded gold, silver and bronze medals in these competitions.

Through this relationship the world-class chefs at the Royal ICC form close connections with the entrants – Australia’s finest farmers and producers.

Whether it’s RQFWS Grand Champion JBS Australia ‘Swift Premium’ beef from western Queensland or King prawns and swordfish from Mooloolaba on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, each plate of food served has a story to tell.

Speaking on the opening day of the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME), the Royal ICC’s General Manager of Venue Sales and Marketing Jago Coyle said they’re fortunate to have direct access to some of the best produce in Australia.

“The Royal ICC is owned and operated by the Royal National Agricultural and Industrial Association of Queensland (RNA) which has a unique 140 year association with farmers and producers through the Ekka and its food and wine competitions,’’ he said.

“Our clients and suppliers greatly benefit from this relationship and our chefs really pride themselves on showcasing the best of the best Australian ingredients.

“We’re passionate about supporting local producers and working directly with Australian farmers to put their name up in lights on our menus.”

The Royal ICC is located 1.5km from Brisbane’s CBD at the Brisbane Showgrounds. Since opening in 2013 it has hosted high profile local and international guests including Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, Hollywood superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger, iconic entrepreneur Richard Branson and one of Queensland’s top food critics, Des Houghton, who gave rave reviews.