New Zealand wins Best Environmental Stand at AIME 2017

The 100% Pure New Zealand stand won the Best Environmental Stand 2017 at the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME) last week in Melbourne.

Judges based the award on waste avoidance, energy efficiency, environmental quality, low impact travel and communication.

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Chief Executive Sue Sullivan said it was a proud team effort from Tourism New Zealand and CINZ and their 14 partners on the stand.

“We were delighted to be recognised. Our feedback from AIME 2017 has been excellent. Everyone enjoyed the show and came away with positive interest and business,” she says.

“The events New Zealand hosted on the stand, including networking drinks and an exclusive hosted buyer breakfast, gave our partners fantastic opportunities to connect with clients.”

New Zealand exhibitors on the 100% Pure New Zealand stand at AIME 2017 were:

AccorHotels New Zealand

Air New Zealand

Auckland Convention Bureau

Auckland Conventions Venues & Events

Christchurch & Canterbury Convention Bureau

Christchurch Convention Centre

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand

Business Events Waikato

Heritage and CityLife Hotels

Hobbiton™ Movie Set

Millennium Hotels and Resorts

New Zealand International Convention Centre

Real Journeys

SkyCity Auckland Convention Centre

The Langham Auckland

Tourism New Zealand