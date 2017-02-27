New Zealand wins Best Environmental Stand at AIME 2017

The 100% Pure New Zealand stand won the Best Environmental Stand 2017 at the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME) last week in Melbourne.
Judges based the award on waste avoidance, energy efficiency, environmental quality, low impact travel and communication.
Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Chief Executive Sue Sullivan said it was a proud team effort from Tourism New Zealand and CINZ and their 14 partners on the stand.
“We were delighted to be recognised. Our feedback from AIME 2017 has been excellent. Everyone enjoyed the show and came away with positive interest and business,” she says.
“The events New Zealand hosted on the stand, including networking drinks and an exclusive hosted buyer breakfast, gave our partners fantastic opportunities to connect with clients.”
New Zealand exhibitors on the 100% Pure New Zealand stand at AIME 2017 were:
AccorHotels New Zealand
Air New Zealand
Auckland Convention Bureau
Auckland Conventions Venues & Events
Christchurch & Canterbury Convention Bureau
Christchurch Convention Centre
Conventions and Incentives New Zealand
Business Events Waikato
Heritage and CityLife Hotels
Hobbiton™ Movie Set
Millennium Hotels and Resorts
New Zealand International Convention Centre
Real Journeys
SkyCity Auckland Convention Centre
The Langham Auckland
Tourism New Zealand