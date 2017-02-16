New Zealand Event Planners’ Guide launches at AIME 2017

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) is launching its latest guide for event planners at the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME) next week.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says the guide is an invaluable resource for planners, who will find everything they need to know about meeting in New Zealand in one book.

“We can’t wait to debut the New Zealand Event Planners’ Guide, hot off the press, at AIME. It is our largest and most comprehensive to date. It is easy to navigate with full listings, making it an essential tool for PCOs and meeting and event planners,” she says.

CINZ and Tourism New Zealand are exhibiting with 14 partners at the 25th AIME on February 21 and 22 in Melbourne, and will be giving away copies of the new guide on stand.

The 2017 Event Planners’ Guide features four page sections for each region of New Zealand, plus a directory of services and a section for luxury products, venues and services. Expanded content now takes the guide to a record 200 pages, including more information from the South Island regions of Marlborough, Nelson-Tasman, Oamaru and Dunedin.

Inside is a case study of the 2016 CINZ Conference in Hamilton and Waikato region, making it easy for event planners to use this template themselves.

The guides are being mailed to CINZ clients across New Zealand and Australia in late February and extra copies can also be ordered from the CINZ website. A handy flipbook version of the guide will also be available on the CINZ website.

Visitors to AIME can pick up a copy when New Zealand hosts wine and drinks with Hobbiton™ and Cloudy Bay on Tuesday 21 February between 4.30 and 6.00pm. Hosted buyers will also be invited to apply for New Zealand’s own must-attend exhibition CINZ Meetings 2017 to be held in Auckland in late May.

New Zealand exhibitors on the 100% Pure New Zealand stand at AIME 2017 are:

AccorHotels New Zealand

Air New Zealand

Auckland Convention Bureau

Auckland Conventions Venues & Events

Christchurch & Canterbury Convention Bureau

Christchurch Convention Centre

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand

Business Events Waikato

Heritage and CityLife Hotels

Hobbiton™ Movie Set

Millennium Hotels and Resorts

New Zealand International Convention Centre

Real Journeys

SkyCity Auckland Convention Centre

The Langham Auckland

Tourism New Zealand