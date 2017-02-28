New booking website to boost Brisbane Showgrounds

Planning and booking events at the Brisbane Showgrounds and Royal International Convention Centre (Royal ICC) just got a whole lot easier, with a combined booking website launching today.

The new booking site combines the Showgrounds and Royal ICC under the Brisbane Showgrounds brand, replacing the current websites and making it easier for users to plan their event online and make enquiries.

Up-to-date information, including on the 29 flexible event spaces on offer, the Royal ICC’s award-winning menu served nowhere else, plus the 10 car parking facilities on site, is provided in a format which gives clients and the general public a more user friendly, streamlined experience.

The website also promotes the Brisbane Showgrounds as a precinct, from its onsite accommodation at Rydges Fortitude Valley to its vibrant King Street dining hub, which are both part of the RNA’s $2.9 billion Brisbane Showgrounds Regeneration Project.

Brisbane Showgrounds General Manager of Venue Sales and Marketing Jago Coyle said the new combined booking website also features a search based system, making it simpler to find a suitable event space.

“The new site allows clients to more easily plan every aspect of their event, offering an innovative digital experience,” he said.

“The look and feel of the site represents the exciting, vibrant and colourful Brisbane Showgrounds precinct, which is a year-round destination not only for events, but also for the community.”

Other website features include a ‘What’s On’ which allows the general public to discover the events being held at the Showgrounds, along with pages showcasing Brisbane and south-east Queensland as the leading events destination that it is.

The social media pages for the Royal ICC and Showgrounds are also being combined to come under the Brisbane Showgrounds brand.

To view the new booking website

The 22 hectare Brisbane Showgrounds precinct is located just 1.5km from Brisbane’s CBD and is Queensland’s largest indoor / outdoor events site.