Melbourne Convention Bureau launches new AIME pre-trade show program

Melbourne Convention Bureau has raised the bar for the 25th anniversary of the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME), launching a new pre-trade show program called Uncover Melbourne.

Designed to showcase Melbourne’s world-class business events capability, Uncover Melbourne will offer international and local hosted buyers two days of immersive experiences that capture the unique pulse of the city.

Taking place on 19-20 February 2017, Uncover Melbourne will showcase Melbourne’s competitive strengths as an innovative knowledge city and its collaborative ‘Team Melbourne’ approach to hosting and delivering highly successful and memorable events.

Uncover Melbourne incorporates five distinct experiences, each telling its own unique story about the city’s special qualities and capability as a business events destination.

Day one of Uncover Melbourne includes new city touring experiences located within the CBD, each one jam packed with activities that will inspire new ideas for incentive or conference travel. The city touring experiences summarise the key attributes of Melbourne as destination for conducting business blended with pleasure.

The day concludes with Uncover Melbourne: The Magic of Flemington, a welcome function for hosted buyers presented in partnership with Business Events Australia. Uncover Melbourne: The Magic of Flemington brings one of Australia’s most iconic destinations to life, in one of Melbourne’s most picturesque settings. The Magic of Flemington is the first opportunity for hosted buyers to catch up with old friends, make new business acquaintances and experience an Australian tradition.

The second day of Uncover Melbourne includes two new experiences. The day will start with Uncover Melbourne: The Charm of the Yarra, a riverside breakfast event with a difference, incorporating activities that will kick off the day with high energy and fun.

The energy will continue with a day of education, but with a Melbourne twist. Titled Melbourne Edge – Event Series, hosted buyers will be involved in thought-provoking and topical discussion that explore the industry’s future trends, technology and people, broken into bite size sessions for maximum impact.

The final event of Uncover Melbourne, is the most anticipated event on the AIME calendar, the AIME 25th Anniversary Welcome Event. In 2017, the AIME Welcome Event, will be celebrated in style to commemorate this milestone year in a refined setting conducive to both networking and fun. The event will uncover the best of Creative Victoria, to showcase the breadth and depth of the state’s thriving creative industries.

In a venue to be announced in the new year, guests will enjoy extensive networking opportunities as well as pop-up entertainment that nods to the city’s creative culture and arts including traditional and contemporary dance, theatre, visual and performing arts.

Tickets are available online and early bookings are encouraged to ensure AIME attendees don’t miss out. Visitors must register as a guest before purchasing a ticket.

The 25th Anniversary of AIME will take place on 21-22 February at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. Trade visitors are welcome to attend by registering at aime.com.au