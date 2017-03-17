Megan Peters announced Event Manager of the Year at NSW MEA Awards​

Megan Peters, Event Director at International Productions has been announced Event Manager of the Year at the Meetings and Events Australia (MEA) NSW awards dinner held at the SCG on Wednesday, 15 March 2017.

Megan has over 15 years’ experience in the meetings and events industry, including senior management positions at International Productions, Avocado Group and Verve Creative Events. This accolade recognises Megan’s on-going dedication to producing outstanding business events, as well as her significant contribution to the growth of Australia’s event industry.

Judged by a panel of industry and independent judges, the MEA Industry awards celebrate excellence and best business practice in the Meeting and Events Industry, encouraging professionals to excel in the achievement of their business and personal goals.

Commenting on the win, Peters thanked the events community for the support, leadership and inspiration, which continues to guide her success in the industry.

“Thank you to MEA NSW; it is an honour to be recognised as Event Manager of the Year. This award is shared with the dedicated team at International Productions, our clients who trust us to bring their event vision to life and our dedicated suppliers.

“NSW has a thriving meetings and events industry where world-class event producers, venues and suppliers collaborate to visualise and deliver events that push the boundaries of creative theming, audio-visual technology, food and beverage and content delivery, something which continues to inspire me every day,” said Peters.

Committed to the growth and progression of Australia’s events industry, Megan has been actively involved with the MEA professional development committee since 2013 and was voted chair of the MEA NSW Branch in December 2016. In addition, Megan works closely with Australia’s next generation of event managers at the International College of Management, Sydney.

The night was full of achievements for International Productions which was also a finalist in Meetings and Events Management Organisation (less than 8 Employees), a competitive category which acknowledges the outstanding accomplishments of event management organisations with less than eight full-time employees. Megan will now go on to compete for the national title at the MEA National Awards at the International Convention Centre Sydney on Tuesday, 2 May 2017.

International Productions, a leading Australian event management and content production company, is led by Managing Director, Adryan Daynes, an industry veteran with over 20 years’ experience delivering some of Australia’s largest business events.