Meetings & Events Australia partners with Tourism Australia to launch a national mentor program

Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) is partnering with Tourism Australia to launch a national mentoring program designed to grow the leadership skills in the Australian events industry.

MEA’s CEO, Robyn Johnson says “MEA’s Mentor Program will be rolled out nationally in 2017. Mentoring is a very rewarding experience not only for the Mentees but also for the Mentors and MEA has invested in this program to grow the event industry leaders for the future”.

The goal of the program is to up-skill industry professionals to improve the industry’s overall competitiveness on the domestic and international stage. The program offers Mentees the opportunity to connect with an experienced ‘matched’ industry representative to discuss their career and future.

Victoria was first to launch its program as part of the Ruth Ellis legacy and MEA is delighted that Tourism Australia has now formalised arrangements to work with it to introduce the program right across Australia.

Penny Lion, Executive General Manager Events at Tourism Australia says, “Tourism Australia recognises the need to ensure that Australia continues to foster and nurture the young event professionals of today to ensure that Australia maintains a strong reputation in delivering world class events”.

MEA invites those interested in being involved as a Mentor or Mentee to contact Alison Jack at Meetings & Events Australia.