Meetings & Events Australia 2017 National Conference website live

Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) has launched the 2017 National Conference website. The Conference will be held from 30 April to 2 May 2017 at the new ICC Sydney.

The theme of the conference is “Reboot” that reflects the new convention centre and the redevelopment of the Darling Harbour precinct. It also symbolises the new direction that Meetings & Events Australia is embarking on to better serve the membership and the events sector.

The conference program is currently being finalised and includes a list of international and national speakers on a range of topics including case studies and hands on workshops. Full program details will be available in January.

The conference will feature a number of new initiatives including pre conference tours and events on Saturday 29 April. Details of these events will be available in the coming weeks.

The prospectus for sponsorship and the Event Showcase has been circulated. MEA’s CEO Robyn Johnson said, “The response to the initial launch of the prospectus has been very pleasing with a large number of stands booked and sponsorship packages confirmed”.

Conference registration will be available next week. Early registration will close on 28 February 2017.