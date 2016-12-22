Meetings & Events Australia 2017 National Conference registration is live

Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) invites you to give yourself an early Christmas present of a 2017 National Conference registration!!

Visit the website and register now. The Conference will be held from 30 April to 2 May 2017 at the new ICC Sydney.

The theme of the conference is “Reboot” that reflects the new convention centre and the redevelopment of the Darling Harbour precinct. It also symbolises the new direction that Meetings & Events Australia is embarking on to better serve the membership and the events sector.

Full program details will be available in January. The conference will feature a number of new initiatives including pre conference tours showcasing regional NSW and Sydney which will run on Saturday 29 April. Details to come in early 2017 so watch this space.

The prospectus for sponsorship and the Event Showcase has been circulated. MEA’s CEO Robyn Johnson said, “The response to the initial launch of the prospectus has been very pleasing with a large number of stands booked and sponsorship packages confirmed”.