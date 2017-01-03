MEA and the industry say farewell to ATP

By Trevor Connell
The final industry event to be held at what has been one of the industry’s favourite venues was a time for many to reflect on some of those great events that have been held at the ATP precinct over the past quarter century.
The NSW state government, in an incredibly short-sighted move, has sold the site to Mirvac leaving Sydney with nothing comparable in terms of a unique event space.
In the late eighties the venue became available for events under the Event Site banner. I was the designer and director of the first event to be held in that space and have been involved in many events there since. So yes, I have a soft spot for the space.
The 2016 MEA Christmas party was held in the venue and I asked a number of people to share their memories.
People also paused to remember David Grant who died just on a year ago and was responsible for some of the most memorable events held at the ATP. David’s memorial was held in the venue earlier this year.
Tina Croker was the first GM of the ATP Conference Centre and Sharon Goldie was on the committee that advised the management of the new centre on how best to serve the events industry.
Keith Wooton is the MD of AV1
Delwin Kriel – Egencia Australia
And some more from Tina Croker
Darren Isenberg – entertainer
Darrel Lovegrove – entertainer
Ali Thompson – AIME
Tracey Wood and Jacinda Webster from Funktionality produced the final event at ATP – appropriately a Harry Potter theme (something to do with a railway platform).
And the last word goes to me – because back in my event management days I produced for Glen Lehman the very first corporate event in this venue
