MCEC appoints new Senior Manager of Operations

Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Senior Manager of Operations, Rick Aylett.

Rick’s vast experience in event operations and venue management will play an instrumental role in MCEC’s business-as-usual operations, as well as the highly-detailed operational requirements associated with the venue’s current expansion.

The accomplished senior executive joins MCEC from Atlantic Group, where he held the Group General Manager position for Operations. Prior to Atlantic Group, Rick’s career spans a number of venue and event operation roles across the ICC Cricket World Cup, Delaware North, Spotless, the AFL and Peter Rowland.

On his appointment, Rick said he was looking forward to leading MCEC’s already strong operations team, to ensure the venue continues to excel in its event delivery and exceed customer expectations.

“I am incredibly excited and looking forward to a new challenge, joining an organisation with an outstanding reputation in the market that places significant importance on its delivery excellence,” Mr Aylett said.

“I’m also looking forward to competing in the international event space again, at an iconic venue that makes a valuable contribution to Melbourne and Victoria. I want to ensure that MCEC stays up there with the best on a global scale.”

Rick’s previous career highlights include the Formula One Australian Grand Prix, the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India, and the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

MCEC’s Chief Operations Officer, Leighton Wood welcomed the appointment and said Rick’s extensive experience would be a tremendous asset to MCEC.

“The team is looking forward to Rick commencing in the New Year, with a very strong list of events in the pipeline for the year ahead.

“I have no doubt that Rick’s background and experience will serve our venue well. We are looking forward to utilising his wealth of knowledge to further improve our customers’ experience and our operation processes overall,” Mr Wood said.

Rick will commence his new role at MCEC on 18 January 2017.