Last chance to apply for MEETINGS hosted buyer programme

Applications for the CINZ MEETINGS 2017 hosted buyer programme close on Monday 3 April.

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says MEETINGS is a must for those who organise, research or make decisions on conferences, meetings, product launches, incentive experiences, roadshows or seminars.

“MEETINGS is an invaluable opportunity to cover the country in two days of pre-scheduled appointments, meeting face to face with all the key industry players and finding out what’s new in each destination for 2017.”

“We are seeing high demand from both exhibitors and buyers wanting to be part of New Zealand’s largest business events trade show in Auckland on 31 May and 1 June.

“We have an excellent field of more than 190 exhibitors signed up from 19 regions, and a highly-rated social and networking programme,” she says.

There are 90 fully hosted spots for Australian buyers and industry media, and another 90 for New Zealand buyers. Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand are bringing more than 35 international buyers and media from China, North America, India and South-East Asia.

New exhibitors include three from Christchurch – the International Antarctic Centre, Commodore Hotel Christchurch Airport and Terrace Downs Resort, plus ASB Waterfront Theatre Auckland, Hampton Downs Waikato, Highlands Motorsport Park Otago, and nationwide companies EventBrite, DJ4U, and EventSmart, all joining MEETINGS for the first time.

The Luxury Collection, with a highly successful new look launched last year, sold out quickly and is one of the premium opportunities for the country’s luxury operators. Event management company Uno Loco and Millbrook Queenstown are both new to the Luxury Collection this year.

Australian hosted buyers are showing strong interest for 10 pre-tours of the regions. Hamilton and Waikato, Rotorua, Taupo, Wellington, Nelson, Marlborough, Christchurch and Canterbury, Queenstown, and Dunedin convention bureaux are all hosting special weekend experiences for Australian buyers from 26 to 29 May, while Auckland is hosting a city day out on 30 May.

MEETINGS also offers a one-day appointment programme for people who have limited time to commit to the full programme.

“We use the latest online appointment-specific technology from Centium, to ensure an interactive, fast, efficient process,” Sue Sulllivan says.

A detailed hosted buyer programme is available on the new-look MEETINGS website www.meetings.co.nz

Register as a hosted buyer for CINZ MEETINGS 2017 online by 3 April