Laservision’s ‘IMAGINE’ earns Guinness World Record

History was made the night of December 26, 2016, when Dubai-headquartered Al-Futtaim Group set a Guinness World Record with the launch of their Mega Media attraction, ‘Imagine’ at Dubai Festival City. The Guinness Book of World records team enthusiastically presented Omar Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Futtaim Group, a new world record for Largest Water Screen Projection at the finale of the grand opening show.

Royalty, including Shaikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and other dignitaries along with over 10,000 excited spectators attended the attraction launch and kick-off for the 22nd Dubai Shopping Festival. Laservision’s creation ‘IMAGINE’—now the new world benchmark for permanent multi-media attractions—adds to Dubai’s extraordinary ‘trophy case’ and is anticipated to be one of the its top attractions, rivaling popular waterfront shows in tourist havens such as Las Vegas, Hong Kong and Singapore.

‘IMAGINE’, a unique sensory production spanning 20 acres over water, land and sky, skillfully combines powerful mediums such as lasers, surround-sound, massive water-screens, intelligent lighting, intense flame effects, 360-degree fountains and a plethora of additional special effects to provide a dramatic and unforgettable immersive experience. The six record-setting water-screens span nearly 2000 square meters and provide the creative canvas for twelve high-definition projectors. The multi-media spectacular also features 60 additional high-intensity, high-definition projectors which produce a gigantic video-mapped projection on 36-stories of the InterContinental Hotel; a projection area that is four-and-a-half times larger than the world’s biggest IMAX screen.

Al-Futtaim Group, a leading Dubai based company reputable for distinctive pioneering project development, sought out the industries best when selecting a company to create and deliver an innovative and globally renowned attraction for Dubai. In line with Al Futtaim’s vision, Laservision over-delivered by leveraging their expertise, know-how and environmentally-friendly practices to design, create, install and operate ‘IMAGINE’; a show that immediately established a new Guinness record and entertainment benchmark.

Paul McCloskey, Founder and CEO of Laservision, said “Our goal has always been to provide a unique entertainment experience that increases footfall for our clients and enduring memories for everyone who sees one of our spectaculars.”

Laservision’s Sydney-based creative team produced IMAGINES’s powerful sound score, beautiful imagery and spectacular effects by bringing in over 100 of the world’s brightest creative minds from 6 continents including CGI masterminds from Hollywood blockbusters and Europe’s finest motion graphic artists. The complimentary attraction at Dubai Festival City is designed for audiences of all ages and languages and shows every evening, 365 days a year.

This is Laservision’s second Guinness World Record. Laservision also earned World’s Largest Light and Sound Show, for ‘A Symphony of Lights’ in Hong Kong.

Opening night – Guinness Record achieved Stardancer Opening night display Opening night display Projections Projection tower Inside the projector tower