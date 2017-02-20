Landmark partnership with Mumbrella sets the stage for exhibitions and events to shine

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a partnership agreement with Mumbrella that recognises exhibitions and events as powerful and effective marketing channels.

The agreement includes the introduction of a new award – The Best Use of Face-to-Face/Interaction Marketing Through Events – at the 2017 Mumbrella Awards, to be held on 29 June 2017.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said the Mumbrella Awards were Australia’s biggest and most respected media and marketing awards. The addition of the new award was a key part of the Association’s strategy to put the spotlight on the power of exhibitions and events.

“One of the EEAA’s strategic priorities is to advocate the strengths of live events and to encourage those who influence marketing spend to invest more in events,” Ms DiMascio said.

“The Mumbrella Awards last year attracted 570 entries from across all areas of the marketing mix. EEAA is honoured to position the events channel alongside other marketing channels at this leading industry event which is attended by more than 1000 people.

“We are pleased to be working with Mumbrella, a company which has derived so much success from its events and conferences. After creating an online community in the marketing industry, Mumbrella turned to live events as a way of consolidating its huge following. We look forward to an ongoing partnership with them and encourage our Members to get behind this new award.”

Mumbrella awards curator, Alex Hayes, also welcomed the partnership with the EEAA.

“As the biggest awards show in the media and marketing industry in Australia, we’re constantly looking to innovate and push new channels and events is certainly a growing area of interest where marketers are thinking more creatively and seeing results,” Mr Hayes said.

“This new category will help showcase the best in class marketing happening in this field, and we encourage EEAA Members to get entries in by 24 March.”

The award is just part of an active agenda EEAA has planned for 2017 to drive awareness of the power of exhibitions and events to deliver genuine marketing results.

EEAA President, Spiro Anemogiannis, said the partnership with Mumbrella had been warmly welcomed by the EEAA Board.

“We are keen to work with partners such as Mumbrella to put the focus on the outstanding results marketers can achieve through events. The introduction of this new Mumbrella Award is a welcome initiative and I am pleased our Association is investing in its launch,” Mr Anemogiannis said.

The EEAA has been running the Power of Exhibitions campaign for the past three years. The new partnership with Mumbrella is designed to reach those who influence marketing spend.

“Exhibitions and events are powerful experiential marketplaces that engage active and highly motivated audiences. Their role in an effective marketing strategy could be more widely embraced and we will do everything we can to bring attention to their value,” Ms DiMascio concluded.

The Best Use of Face-to-Face/Interaction Marketing Through Events award will recognise the best use of face-to-face marketing tactics by a sponsor or exhibitor at an event, trade or consumer exhibition or show, or standalone experiential marketing execution.

EEAA Members are encouraged to enter the award, not only to promote their businesses, events or services, but to continue to spread the message about the power of exhibitions and events.

Full details of how to enter are available on the Mumbrella Awards site.