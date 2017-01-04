Inspired and motivated: Sydney lures Amway delegates for a third visit

Sydney’s reputation as a powerhouse destination for global business events continues to be cemented as the city welcomes over 8,000 Amway China delegates. One of the largest Asian business events to visit the city in recent years, the Amway China Leadership Seminar 2017 continues the strong relationship between Amway China, the city, and Business Events Sydney (BESydney).

Sydney has delivered for Amway, inspiring and rewarding its team and producing strong business outcomes. In fact, the 2017 event is the third the company has hosted in the harbour city. Sydney also welcomed Amway China in 2005 and 2011.

New South Wales (NSW) Minister for Trade, Tourism and Major Events, Stuart Ayres said Amway China’s return to Sydney is evidence of the strong visitor appeal of NSW.

“After this latest visit to Sydney, NSW will have welcomed almost 30,000 Amway China delegates to our state over the past 12 years. They will have visited Sydney three times, which is more than any other city in the world including Paris, New York, Munich and Hawaii,” Minister Ayres said.

“Our beautiful state will offer bucket-list experiences as a reward for the Amway leadership team, including scuba diving, dolphin watching, BridgeClimb, shopping, fine dining and an excursion to Port Stephens. We are strengthening ties in the Australia-China Year of Tourism,” he said.

BESydney CEO, Lyn Lewis-Smith, said Amway China’s return to Sydney is testament to the success of previous events, the city and state’s strong and unique destination offering, and the robust and respectful relationship developed between BESydney and Amway China across many years of joint business.

“We welcome Amway China back for a successful third event and are extremely honoured to have the opportunity continue to work with them to bring events to Sydney that deliver such exceptional business results and experiences for their delegates. During previous events Amway China delegates reported a 93 per cent satisfaction rating during their last visits to Sydney and we look forward to inspiring and entertaining delegates again in 2017,” she said.

“Since Amway China’s last visit in 2011, Sydney has evolved and grown for the future. It’s a great time to be able to showcase the changes that have taken place in the city, including the newly opened International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) and the redevelopment of the Darling Harbour precinct,” she added.

“As with all events of this nature our network of partners has come together to ensure that valued clients such as Amway China continue to experience the best of Sydney. Over 10 of BESydney’s partners and members are involved in delivering this spectacular event including Luna Park, Shangri-La, Sydney BridgeClimb, Australian National Maritime Museum, Sheraton on the Park, Intercontinental, The Westin Sydney, Hyatt Regency, Featherdale Wildlife Park, Nick’s Restaurant Group, Merlin Entertainments, The Star, Sydney Tower Restaurant, Captain Cook Cruises, Royale Limousines, and Sydney Opera House. When our industry works together on events such as this, magic happens!” Ms Lewis-Smith added.