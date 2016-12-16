ICC Sydney Theatre launches with Keith Urban

A new era of live entertainment was born to Sydney on Wednesday night, as ICC Sydney Theatre launched to the public with a spectacular concert from world famous music legend, Keith Urban, joined by the sensational Carrie Underwood.

The special performance was part of Urban’s ripCORD World Tour Australia 2016 and took place at the state-of-the-art new venue to a packed house of 8,000 fans. The audience was blown away by the stellar sound, lighting and visuals on display at ICC Sydney Theatre, and were brought closer to the legendary performer than ever before, thanks to the unique tiered and fan-shaped design, which provides unobstructed views from every single seat.

Geoff Donaghy, CEO of ICC Sydney, said the venue will fundamentally change the way events and entertainment are experienced in the city.

“We are thrilled to have had the iconic Keith Urban launch Sydney’s new entertainment hub. Their appearance demonstrates the immense pulling power of the venue. Our exceptional facilities have truly set a new industry standard for performers and visitors alike, and we cannot wait for everyone to get a taste of the world class offer we have here.”

The Hon. Stuart Ayres MP, Minister for Trade, Tourism, Major Events and Sport, said ICC Sydney is winning over the world’s event planners and promoters, with the city set to boom thanks to a year round calendar of conventions, exhibitions and concerts within the integrated precinct.

“ICC Sydney is the first venue of its kind in the country and underpins Sydney’s reputation as one of the most desirable destinations in the world. It will help draw some of the most coveted artists to our shores for years to come, and inject over $5 billion into the local economy over the next 25 years. It’s a real game changer.”

ICC Sydney is Australia’s premier convention, exhibition and entertainment precinct, and boasts three theatres, all located within walking distance to Sydney’s CBD and public transport.

Urban and Underwood’s performance is just the beginning for ICC Sydney, which will host a sizzling series of summer events. Breathtaking exhibits like The Hunger Games: The Exhibition and Brickman: Wonders of the World will be on display from 20 December, and sets from other international superstars including PJ Harvey and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are lined up throughout the season.

Alongside the ICC Sydney Theatre, the 2,500 capacity Darling Harbour Theatre and 1,000 capacity Pyrmont Theatre will also showcase comedy, theatre, dance performances and more.

Adding to the excitement will be ICC Sydney’s 5,000sqm open air event deck, which will host some of Sydney’s most coveted parties against the glittering city skyline, while the 2,000 capacity Grand Ballroom will wow guests with its outstanding banqueting options. The reconfigured Tumbalong Park also provides a prime new outdoor amphitheatre, and space for up to 11,000 people.

“With a non-stop parade of hotly anticipated acts set to play at the precinct over the coming months, it’s clear the future of live entertainment in Sydney is bright. This is just the beginning,” said Donaghy.