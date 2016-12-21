ICC Sydney open for business

Australia’s premier convention, exhibition and entertainment precinct, International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney), is officially open for business, with its first day of operation marking a dramatic shift in the cultural and economic landscapes of Sydney.

Three years in the making, the $1.5 billion venue launches with exciting exhibitions including The Hunger Games: The Exhibition and Brickman: Wonders of the World Exhibition, and performances by global superstars PJ Harvey and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, followed by international business events including Amway China Leadership Seminar and Reed Gift Fair in the new year.

CEO of ICC Sydney, Geoff Donaghy, said that the opening of the spectacular integrated precinct will herald in a new era of events and entertainment in Sydney and underpin the city’s position as one of the most desirable destinations in the world.

“ICC Sydney is an important component of the State’s suite of infrastructure projects and will contribute at least $5 billion to the local economy in the next 25 years. We open with more than 500 secured bookings and by our third year of operation, we expect to be running 1,000 events annually, enriching Sydney’s financial and knowledge economies.

“The precinct will also support local and regional businesses. From partnering with NSW wine makers and farmers, to supporting an influx of business tourists who will engage with local retailers and undertake pre and post event touring, the benefits will be wide ranging and enduring. Today is a defining moment not just for Sydney, but for the whole State.”

Minister for Trade, Tourism, Major Events and Sport, Stuart Ayres, said ICC Sydney will deliver a paradigm shift in how events and entertainment are delivered and experienced in this global city.

“ICC Sydney is a game changing destination and will see event organisers clamouring to be part of its year round calendar of events. The venue is the centrepiece of the AU$3.4 billion, 20-hectare transformation of Darling Harbour and I’m in no doubt that it is an integral part of the future success of our leisure and tourism industries.”

ICC Sydney offers the ultimate in quality, choice and flexibility for the world’s leaders and thinkers, to meet, collaborate and innovate. It has been purpose built on a 10Gbps optical fibre backbone, with high calibre and functional IT network hardwired into every room.

It offers five star convention and exhibition centres, 8,000sqm of meeting room space and 35,000sqm of exhibition space. ICC Sydney is also home to three world class theatres, one of which houses Australia’s biggest stage area, the nation’s largest Grand Ballroom, and a spectacular 5,000sqm event deck.

“ICC Sydney has been built from the ground-up to deliver a new standard on the global stage. We have worked to future-proof the venue, ensuring it remains a beacon of industry and a highly successful business and knowledge hub for decades to come. From business to leisure, the city is set to boom thanks to ICC Sydney,” said Donaghy.