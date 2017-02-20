ICC Sydney kick starts exhibition season with Reed Gift Fair

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) is set to deliver a major financial impact to New South Wales this month, when it hosts the Reed Gift Fair from 18-22 February 2017.

From today more than ten thousand visitors will be drawn to the precinct, and event organisers expect more than $30 million will transact on the trade show floor, as Australia’s premier platform for buyers and sellers in the gift and homewares industry takes over every square metre of the new exhibition centre at ICC Sydney.

Geoff Donaghy, CEO of ICC Sydney, said he was thrilled to welcome the massive retail show back to Darling Harbour at its biggest and best to kick start the exhibition calendar for 2017.

“ICC Sydney welcomes Reed Gift Fair back the heart of the city, for the first time in three years, to a revitalised precinct and a world class new venue. It will be the first show to utilise the entire exhibition building, which houses 31,500sqm of the venue’s 35,000sqm of space. The flexibility of the venue will also help the fair reach new heights, driving an influx of over 12,000 visitors and 500 exhibitors over five days.

“ICC Sydney will deliver a paradigm shift in the way events are experienced in our city. We can deliver highly technical, bespoke instalments that can be set up and set down at speed thanks to the outstanding facilities we have here, helping position Sydney as one of the most desirable business destinations in the world,” said Donaghy.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said this year’s exhibitions calendar would deliver significant benefits to NSW.

“The exhibition industry attracts more than half a million people each year and generates around $100 million annually for NSW. Exhibitions like the Reed Gift Fair are an important part of our diverse tourism and major events offering and help secure our place as the nation’s events capital,” Mr Marshall said.

“I look forward to building the State’s market share in this thriving sector thanks to our new world class venue.”

Louisa Theobald, Event Director for Reed Exhibitions, said she is truly amazed by the $1.5 billion venue and surrounding precinct.

“It is so important to us that we find a venue that can meet our high standards and I’m pleased to say that ICC Sydney is one of the most exciting exhibition spaces in the world. The combination of first class facilities, an inner city location and service from people who understand our business provides the best opportunity for our exhibitors to realise their business goals.

“Visitor registration is higher than ever before thanks to ICC Sydney’s access to transport and nearby accommodation and we cannot wait to welcome our customers here”, she said.

Attendees will be blown away by ICC Sydney’s exhibition halls which have a clear ceiling height of 10.5m and loading dock areas of 20kPa, with 5.6m wide doors provide outstanding accessibility for the most complex structures and props exhibitors need. Inside, guests will enjoy superior food and beverage outlets that reflect the venue’s Feeding Your Performance philosophy, driving energy levels for businesses on the trade show floor.

More than 50 exhibitions are booked at ICC Sydney this year alone. Alongside Reed Exhibitions, all of the major national operators including Expertise Events, Gaming Technologies Australia, and the Boating Industry Association.

Officially launched in December 2016, ICC Sydney is Australia’s premier convention, exhibition and entertainment precinct and will inject an estimated $5 billion into the NSW economy over the next 25 years.