ICC Sydney creates the perfect culture for medical advancement

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) welcomes its first medical conference today as more than 1,300 of the world’s leading pathologists and scientists come together to drive innovation in their field at Pathology Update 2017 – a leading event from peak medical body, The Royal College of Pathologists Australasia (RCPA).

An unprecedented number of attendees will immerse themselves in a robust program of events within ICC Sydney, which has been designed to facilitate knowledge sharing and collaboration, over the next three days. The event features nine international speakers and a contingent of over 140 local Australasian speakers.

Dr Debra Graves, CEO of RCPA, said that ICC Sydney offered the ultimate in quality, choice and flexibility for Pathology Update 2017 and provided the perfect environment for global insights exchange, best practice debate and continuing professional development.

“Spanning lectures from keynote speakers, workshops, breakout meetings and exhibitions, to an awards ceremony and cocktail functions, we have a multifaceted program that has required expert coordination and a diverse range of spaces. ICC Sydney has been central to our event in fostering exciting new lines of enquiry and thinking across pathology disciplines.

“Creating Pathology Update 2017 was a huge undertaking that included hard hat tours and visits to test events before ICC Sydney’s opening, plus ongoing management and counsel. Our experience with the committed and innovative ICC Sydney team has been world class from day one.”

Delegates will benefit from a bespoke no added sugar menu created in line with ICC Sydney’s industry-first Feeding Your Performance philosophy. Each of the 3,000 plus meals comprise fresh, locally sourced, seasonal ingredients, expertly combined to drive physical and mental ability – enabling attendees to stay focused and energised throughout their stay in the venue.

Geoff Donaghy, CEO of ICC Sydney, said Pathology Update 2017 is an example of the pulling power of Australia’s new premier integrated convention, exhibition and entertainment precinct, which will inject a predicted minimum of $5 billion into the NSW economy in the next 25 years.

“I’m proud that ICC Sydney has been instrumental to bringing RCPA’s national and international experts to the State and I look forward to seeing how their visit will continue to enrich the medical profession in years to come. We see convention centres as the nexus between the visitor and knowledge economies, our visitors provide much more than economic impact and we will work with our clients to understand the broader impact their conventions in Sydney have on their areas of study.

“Now two months in to operations, it’s definitely Showtime at ICC Sydney and following the success of Pathology Update 2017, we are looking forward to supporting all of other clients to create extraordinary outcomes,” said Donaghy.