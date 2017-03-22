Headline speaker announced for The Travel Industry Exhibition & Conference 2017

The Travel Industry Exhibition & Conference, held in Sydney on the 19-20 July, Crystal Palace Luna Park Sydney & in Melbourne on the 25-26 July at the MCEC is pleased to announce their headline speaker for both cities as: Zelda la Grange (Presidential Aide to Nelson Mandela).

Zelda la Grange will share her experiences and lessons learnt from 19 years as Presidential Aide to Nelson Mandela. Her unique outlook on life, inspired by one of the greatest statesmen of our time, is a captivating story the world will want to hear.

Zelda uses anecdotes of her experiences to convey lessons related to discipline, leadership, respect, integrity, honesty and transparency.

Born in Apartheid South Africa, Zelda started her career in 1992. She was soon promoted to become one of the three private secretaries in President Mandela’s personal staff. He requested that she remain in his services beyond retirement.

Zelda served Mandela for 19 years in different capacities until his death on 5 December 2013.

In 2014 Zelda published her memoirs entitled “Good Morning, Mr Mandela”. It’s a story about her time as a Presidential Aide to Nelson Mandela.

In 2016, Maven Pictures obtained the rights for the movie adaptation.

Reflecting the theme of this year’s conference “Agents of Change”, Portfolio Director David Paterson felt that Zelda was the perfect choice to inform and inspire delegates about personal, business and industry growth.

Zelda will headline the program as the opening speaker on the first day in each city. The conference program is aimed at encouraging delegates to shift the way they think about their business to recognise their own value.