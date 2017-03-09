Get Global supports the next generation of event professionals

Further supporting its position as the leading MICE trade event in Australia, Get Global has announced it will assist the growth and career of first year students from the International College of Management, Sydney (ICMS).

The Event Management students will gain first hand knowledge of working on the inaugural outbound trade event at the International Convention Centre this July. They will assist with not only on-ground operations during the event but also project planning, management, marketing and execution. All ICMS degrees include an industry training component, so this industry agreement is a great fit for both Get Global and ICMS.

Donna Kessler, Director and founder of Get Global, “It’s essential for these students to get a host of applied learning industry activity. Get Global is thrilled to offer 12 exceptional students the opportunity to join us and see how a professional trade show is run from behind the scenes.

“Our aim is to give back to the next generation coming through the industry and really involve them in Get Global. We are thrilled ICMS share our passion and have identified there will be tangible benefits for the students.

“Over the next 3 years, we hope to involve the students not just in the running of the event on the day, but the project planning, marketing and execution,” Donna concluded.

Juliet Hudson, Event Management and International Tourism – Head of Program, ICMS, “Real world experience is essential for all our students, but especially those studying Event Management. It is an invaluable experience for our students to understand how an event runs outside of the classroom. In line with the ICMS industry training philosophy, these students are given the opportunity to be integral members of the Get Global team, gaining skills which will help with their studies and also with their careers post-College.”

The one-day event is the first MICE business platform in Australia dedicated exclusively to outbound product. The format also allows buyers to liaise with sellers in themed geographical zones so they can maximize their time at the event.

Get Global provides an innovative and efficient business platform for international suppliers to connect with corporate meeting planners, incentive houses, PCO’s, travel companies and anyone else that has international group business from Australia.

Get Global will be held in The Gallery, at the International Convention Centre on Friday 28th July, 2017.

