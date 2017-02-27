EEAA welcomes new training courses to meet the skills needs of the future

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) has welcomed new industry-specific training opportunities for its Members in 2017 launched by Sydney TAFE and the College of Event Management.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, has confirm that Sydney TAFE’s ‘Excelling in Exhibitions’, a bespoke five-part program developed in partnership with the EEAA, was being run again in 2017 after being well-received and supported by Members in its first year.

“The ‘Excelling in Exhibitions’ series was the first nationally recognised and tailored training program to be developed specifically for individuals seeking to gain the knowledge and skills that will equip them in their work in the exhibition industry. The series will be repeated in 2017, with a new course in marketing and social media management.

“We are pleased to have the support of the New South Wales Government in delivering these essential programs that will help to foster skills development and ensure the long-term professionalism and sustainability of our industry.”

After delivering a successful workshop at the EEAA 2016 Conference in December last year, the College of Event Management will offer an intensive half-day sales course for EEAA Members in Melbourne and Sydney in March 2017.

Developed in collaboration with the EEAA, the course content is designed to help develop and improve sales and communication skills for events and exhibition professionals in the era of digital disruption.

In 2016, the Association ramped up its engagement with government and training sector stakeholders to ensure that students were being appropriately equipped for jobs in the sector and to help build a skilled workforce for the future.

“These courses are a practical and useful outcome of the Association’s proactive agenda to ensure the exhibition and event industry prospers well into the future by ensuring there are adequate training opportunities in the sector.

“These are important initiatives that engage and support young employees and those new to the industry and help to strengthen the industry talent pool for the whole sector.

Members also have access to a broad program of professional development and networking opportunities offered by the Association each year.

“We continue to support our Members in every way we can. Learning and development is an integral part of ensuring that they grow and prosper. From the youngest Members through to the most senior leaders of our industry, we offer more than 30 different opportunities for our Members each to do this.

“Through our events our Members can make valuable connections with people inside and outside the EEAA community, learn from subject matter experts, industry leaders and business commentators, and develop their skills in core competencies.

“Mentoring our future leaders is a key focus of the Association. Our Young Stars program, tailored specifically to the under 35’s in the industry and supported by Tourism Australia, is a critical component of our work in building a skilled and professional workforce and the leaders of tomorrow.

“This program has gone from strength to strength and is recognised across the industry as one of the only effective forums for the industry’s youngest Members to learn, grow and develop their knowledge and skills, be recognised for their talent, and build their networks in a supportive environment.” Ms DiMascio said.

The EEAA also supported the establishment of Skills IQ (formerly Service Skills Australia) and has advocated for reforms to course content to try to ensure more specific curriculum content related to the exhibition and event sector. The Association also actively campaigned on the specific issue of reforms to fees for courses with the aim of protecting the interests of Members who are important education providers.