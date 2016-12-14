EEAA finishes 2016 on a high and gives the new ICC Sydney a big tick of approval

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) has ended the year on a high, launching a new video featuring highlights from the EEAA 2016 Conference and Awards for Excellence.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said the EEAA 2016 Conference and Awards for Excellence were hugely successful as official pre-opening test events at the new International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney).

“The Association had record attendances across all its finale events for 2016 and we have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from Members and guests. It was a privilege to assist the new venue test the facilities for operational readiness.” She said.

“We had a strong program of both International and Australian speakers, we showcased new innovative technology and we offered invaluable learning and networking opportunities for those who attended.

“We are pleased to share our 2016 Conference and Awards for Excellence highlights video with industry.”

EEAA Members were joined by political and business leaders including Councillor Christine Forster, City of Sydney; The Hon Bruce Baird AM; Steve Whan and Paul Nicolaou from the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Jonathan O’Dea NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Investment, Major Events and Tourism and John Trevillian AM.

The Hon Steven Ciobo, MP Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment also sent a video message from Parliament House in Canberra, which was played to guests during the EEAA 2016 Awards for Excellence.

“The EEAA is strongly supported by both government and industry and the attendance at our Conference and Awards for Excellence reflect the growing diversity of the exhibition and event industry.” Ms DiMascio said.

“EEAA has an active and engaged membership and we hope to continue to grow this membership and widen the remit of the Association to ensure we reflect the changes that are occurring in this events industry.”

The EEAA 2016 Conference and Awards for Excellence were held on 29 and 30 November in conjunction with organised site tours of ICC Sydney and a special presentation on the new EEAA website which is about to be launched.

The EEAA thanks the generous supporters of the Association and the exhibition and event industry:

Principal Partner, Events by ATC

Venue Partner, International Convention Centre Sydney

Major Awards Partner, FABframe

Entertainment Partners, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre and Australian Technology Park Sydney

Awards Program Partner, Sydney Showground

Registration Partner, Tradevent Solutions

Supporting Awards Partners: Displayground, The Monkey’s Cobbler and Decorative Events & Exhibitions

Supporting Partners: Agility Fairs & Events, Event-Crew Australia, Expo Direct, gaffneys event logistics, Harry the Hirer, Royale Limousines, Skills IQ, Southern Cross Group, The Star, Ungerboeck Software International and Zadro.

Special night for ICC Sydney staff with the EEAA test event at the new Exhibition Centre EEAA’s Joyce DiMascio celebrates with ICC Sydney’s Malu Barrios at the EEAA Welcome Reception Stunning views from the new Exhibition Centre_ Stunning views from the new Exhibition Centre Paul Nicolaou, Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Spiro Anemogiannis, EEAA President, Joyce DiMascio, EEAA Chief Executive, Maeve O’Meara, Awards Host, and Jonathan O’Dea Jonathan O’Dea NSW Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Investment, Major Events and Tourism on stage at the EEAA Awards for Excellence The Hon Steven Ciobo, MP Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment message from Parliament House Canberra

