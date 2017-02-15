EEAA celebrates the women of the Australian business events industry

Fairfax, Qantas, Reed Exhibitions Australia, Tourism Australia and Doltone House will be joining the Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) on-stage to celebrate the women of the Australian events industry.

EEAA today announced details of its special breakfast for International Women’s Day on Wednesday, 8 March 2017 to be held at Doltone House Hyde Park, at which it will be collecting clothes for charity, Fitted for Work.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, a recognised industry leader with a celebrated career spanning over 25 years and the 2014 AIME ‘Industry Person of the Year’ award to her name, is calling on the business event community to celebrate the lives and achievements of women who have helped to shape events in Australia.

“These women are in their 30’s, 40’s and 50’s – they are at different stages of their careers and personal lives and they are shaping our industry and driving the economy. They work nationally and internationally and have helped influence the evolution of B2B and B2C events of all scales and genres.” Ms DiMascio said.

“The theme for International Women’s Day for this year is #BeBoldForChange. The women we will have on stage to share their personal stories are driving innovation and success. They are true leaders of the industry in corporate meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions and major public events,” said Ms DiMascio.

“International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on the significant and inspirational role that women play in business and the community.

“It is a time to celebrate their achievements and through their stories, inspire the next generation of young women.

“I encourage the men and women of our industry to show their support for our leading women and our future leaders by joining me and our Association on 8 March at Doltone House Hyde Park, Sydney.” Ms DiMascio said.

Ms DiMascio will lead the on-stage conversation with:

Sarah Pohlman, General Manager – Events, Life & Events at Fairfax Media , who has expanded key Fairfax events, including Good Food Month and City2Surf, assisted in the acquisition of new events, such as Ben & Jerry’s Openair Cinemas, and developed new events, such as the Australian Financial Review Business Summit.

, who has expanded key Fairfax events, including Good Food Month and City2Surf, assisted in the acquisition of new events, such as Ben & Jerry’s Openair Cinemas, and developed new events, such as the Australian Financial Review Business Summit. Michelle Walter, Head of Partnerships, Community and Events at Qantas , who works to identify, develop and drive key sports, arts, community and Indigenous partnerships at Qantas, as well as deliver the company’s largest corporate events.

, who works to identify, develop and drive key sports, arts, community and Indigenous partnerships at Qantas, as well as deliver the company’s largest corporate events. Penny Lion, Executive General Manager Events at Tourism Australia , who’s experience in the events sector encompasses strategy, marketing, sales, operations, and stakeholder management and spans more than 20 years working on trade, consumer and corporate events.

, who’s experience in the events sector encompasses strategy, marketing, sales, operations, and stakeholder management and spans more than 20 years working on trade, consumer and corporate events. Julia Erben, Event Director at Reed Exhibitions , who’s Hair Expo Australia show won Best Show and Best Trade Show under 10,000m 2 at the EEAA 2016 Awards for Excellence.

, who’s Hair Expo Australia show won Best Show and Best Trade Show under 10,000m at the EEAA 2016 Awards for Excellence. Anna Cesarano, CEO Doltone House is our venue partner. Her family has built an extensive portfolio of investments in premium venues around Sydney.

EEAA will also be supporting the charity, Fitted for Work which helps disadvantaged women get back to work and fits them with donated corporate clothing to help their self-esteem and positivity.

At our event we will be collecting good corporate clothing and apparel – so we invite our guests to bring along their unwanted clothing that could help women in need “dress-up” again for their return to work.

“This is all about women helping women in a small way so I encourage our industry to help us with this initiative.” Ms DiMascio said.

The event is open to all who work in the events industry. Cost: $110 per person or $1000 for a table of 10 (Members) | $132 per person or $1200 for a table of 10 (Non-Members).

“International Women’s Day is all about unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action and I invite you to join your colleagues in the events industry at what will be a most inspirational event – and bring those shoes, bags, accessories and clothes that are clogging your wardrobes and we will share them with Fitted for Work.” Ms DiMascio said.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, 8 March 2017

Location: Doltone House Hyde Park, Sydney

Time: 7.30am – 9.30am

Cost: $110 per person or $1000 for a table of 10 (Members) | $132 (Non-Members) or $1200 for a table of 10

RSVP: Friday, 3 March 2017

