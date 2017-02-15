Doltone House Business Events Showcase: A must see for event planners

Doltone House Venue & Catering Collection invites meeting and event planners to ‘Go Exploring’ at their 2017 annual Business Events Showcase on Tuesday, March 07.

Designed to educate planners on the latest venue developments and business event offerings, the upcoming showcase boasts an exciting program of activities and sessions with leading fashion stylist, Donny Galella and esteemed psychologist and bestselling author, Clare Mann.

Delegates will enjoy expert guided tours through their popular Jones Bay Wharf, Darling Island and Hyde Park venues, where planners will get a taste of the variety of event styles and purposes the venues can cater for – from board meetings to cocktail parties, conferences and gala dinners.

During their tour, delegates will have the opportunity to taste test award winning catering, meet with industry suppliers and hear from speakers that will assist planners in achieving career success.

Donny Galella, one of Australia’s most in demand fashion stylists, will be presenting style workshops for men and women, offering his best tips for dressing to impress. Donny Galella is a regular appearance on Channel 7’s The Morning Show and Sunrise, and is passionate about making fashion and style accessible.

Clare Mann is a psychologist, psychotherapist and author of numerous books and training programmes. She is an expert in communication, skilled in dispelling the myths that limit people in their personal and professional lives. Her work has helped hundreds of Australian corporates achieve permanent changes in their behaviour to help support them in creating the life they want.

Attendees will gain insights into planning successful corporate events for 2017, taking home the latest addition of the Doltone House Meetings & Events Planners Guide, which is designed to help planners organise the perfect corporate event.

With three showcase tour sessions to choose from, 11:00am, 2:00pm and 5:00pm, come and explore what the Doltone House venues and catering collection can offer.

Tickets to this exciting event cost $25pp with $5 from each sale going towards the Biaggio Signorelli Foundation for Asbestos Cancer. Doltone House confirmed corporate events receive two complimentary tickets.

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Doltone House Business Events Showcase

Where: Doltone House Jones Bay Wharf, Darling Island & Hyde Park (all tours commence at the Jones Bay Wharf venue)

Date: Tuesday 7th March 2017

Time: 11:00 – 17:00

Tickets: Buy tickets via the Doltone House Website or by calling 8571 0622

Price: FREE – Must be registered to attend