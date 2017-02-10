Darwin Convention Centre to host Australian Tourism Awards for first time in NT

The Darwin Convention Centre is hosting the annual Qantas Australian Tourism Awards on 24 February 2017.

“These awards have been running for more than 30 years and recognise excellence across the tourism industry and we are pleased to visit Darwin for the very first time for this event,” Australian Tourism Awards Chairman, Daniel Gschwind, said.

“Each year we celebrate the commitment and achievements of tourism and hospitality businesses from all states and territories. It is they who lead the industry in creating outstanding products and services for visitors, generating growth and jobs to our economy.”

The awards draw together more than 800 tourism business representatives along with Federal and State Tourism Ministers, CEOs of State and Regional tourism bodies and tourism industry leaders.

In addition to hosting, the Darwin Convention Centre is a finalist in the 2017 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards by winning the Business Event Venue category of the 2016 Brolga Awards. The Business Event Venue category was judged on business strategies and outcomes, contribution to the tourism industry, customer service standards, sustainability and innovation.