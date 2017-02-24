Crown Towers Melbourne ranked number one by Forbes Travel Guide

Crown Towers Melbourne’s first-ever inclusion in the Forbes Travel Guide Star Rating listings was made all the more special with the news it delivered a higher composite review score than those who traditionally set the pace for the ‘world’s best’ set. One of only two Australian hotels to be named in this year’s Five-Star list, it is also Melbourne’s sole Five-Star representative.

Forbes report showed Crown’s composite score of 93.97% actually outperformed 15 other prestigious luxury brands which Forbes identifies as offering the highest standard for luxury hotels across the globe – including the likes of MGM Resorts International, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

The composite score is developed from the assessment of the hotel against up to 800 objective standards. These standards are the most stringent in the hospitality industry — with Forbes Travel Guide inspectors having stayed anonymously for two nights and three days at each hotel to evaluate every detail of the visit.

Across the 25 core sections and classification score groups, Crown Towers Melbourne achieved a perfect 100% score for Guest Services, Hotel Phone Services, Fitness Facilities, Business Service, Housekeeping Daily Service, Guest Room, Cleanliness & Condition, Courtesy & Manners, Food & Beverage Quality and Staff appearance – demonstrating a high level of performance right across the Crown Towers Melbourne experience.

The prestigious Forbes Five-Star rating reinforces Crown Towers Melbourne’s status as the premium in luxury accommodation in Australia and secures its place among the very best in the world.

“We set out to provide an unprecedented level of luxury accommodation and we are both humbled and honoured by this endorsement from Forbes,” says Crown Resorts Chief Operating Officer Hotels, Retail, Food & Beverage, Peter Crinis.

“With luxury travel predicted to continue on a rapid growth trajectory in Australia, it is accolades like this that set us apart as the ultimate hotel destination in the region, and as one of the greatest hotels to visit in the world.”

“We are delighted to recognise the 2017 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Rating recipients, which includes an exceptional collection of hotels, restaurants and spas demonstrating the strongest culture of service,” said Gerard J. Inzerillo, Chief Executive Officer of Forbes Travel Guide.

Crown Towers Melbourne, originally completed in 1997, is an exquisitely designed skyscraper comprising 449 rooms and villas over 38 floors. The property also houses Crown Spa, undeniably Melbourne’s finest and most exclusive day spa with lavish décor and private pampering suites.

Located on the southern bank of the Yarra River, in Melbourne’s central business district, Crown Towers Melbourne is the most extravagant and lavish of the three hotels in Melbourne’s Crown Casino complex. Not only is it a short walk to the city, but boast access to the best culinary experiences and entertainment the city has to offer within the complex.

With more than 31 million visits across Perth and Melbourne, Crown Resorts, the owner and operator of the complex that houses Crown Towers Melbourne, is already Australia’s largest tourism generator excluding airlines.