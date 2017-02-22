Corporate leader to chair Visit Victoria

Minister for Tourism and Major Events John Eren today announced the appointment of prominent Melbourne businessman and philanthropist Paul Little AO as the new Chair of Visit Victoria.

After successfully leading the transition of Visit Victoria, interim Chair Sir Rod Eddington AO has handed over the reins to Deputy Chair Paul Little.

Mr Little will now spearhead the dedicated team that is working to boost our visitor economy and ensure it continues to benefit every corner of Victoria.

Earmarked by Sir Rod as his successor, Mr Little brings an unrivalled record of corporate success to the role at a time of greater competition from at home and abroad.

Along with real estate, property, aviation and lifestyle experience through the Little Group, he with wife Jane Hansen established the philanthropic Little Foundation, with a focus on supporting the arts.

We are exceedingly grateful for the 11 years of service Sir Rod has given as Chair of the old Victorian Major Events Company, and his leadership during the creation of Visit Victoria.

When we established Visit Victoria we said we’d attract the best of the best, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.

Created in July 2016, Visit Victoria has already secured and overseen the likes of Nitro Athletics, Kinky Boots, and the blockbuster clash between world football giants, Argentina and Brazil at the MCG in June.

The visitor economy is one of our great strengths, and through the Victorian Visitor Economy Strategy, we’re working to grow visitor spending to $36.5 billion each year by 2025 and create even more jobs in the sector.