CINZ MEETINGS 2017 showcases 19 New Zealand regions

New Zealand’s diverse regions will be on show for more than 600 business event organisers at ASB Showgrounds in Auckland this May.

The MEETINGS exhibition is organised by Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) and hosted at ASB Showgrounds on 31 May and 1 June.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says over 190 exhibitors from 19 regions, including members of the growing Luxury Collection, make CINZ MEETINGS a must-attend event again this year.

“New Zealand has built a reputation as a dream destination for business and leisure. Our exhibition will not only focus on this country’s excellent infrastructure and fabulous new city venues, but also on our amazing regional diversity. There is so much to do in one small country, and it is easy to get here, explore and experience,” she says.

CINZ MEETINGS is free to attend for event planners. Those from overseas and out of Auckland will be fully hosted for their trip to New Zealand with the support of principal sponsor Air New Zealand and supporting hotels in Auckland city. Pre-scheduled appointments allow buyers to meet a choice of exhibitors from across New Zealand all under one roof, with 35 appointments in two days.

“It is the fastest and most effective way for event planners to connect and meet face-to-face with New Zealand’ growing business events sector,” she says.

CINZ MEETINGS 2017 includes a pre-touring programme for Australian hosted buyers to a choice of 10 different regions, starting on 26 May. Auckland Convention Bureau is hosting a big day out exploring the city before the MEETINGS 2017 welcome function on 30 May. After MEETINGS, Australian hosted buyers are also offered the opportunity to visit Middle Earth at the Hobbiton movie set in the Waikato region.

CINZ MEETINGS 2017 exhibitor prospectus is out now and final applications for exhibitor bookings close on Friday 17 March. Applications for the CINZ MEETINGS 2017 hosted buyer programme close on 3 April. Event organisers can register their interest on the MEETINGS website.