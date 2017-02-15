CIEVENTS unveils fresh new brand for 2017

cievents has announced a significant brand development, delving deep into its culture, clients, and creative core to reveal a fresh new look and feel for the company. The change signifies the company’s growth whilst also keeping true to the cievents’ identity and character for which it’s known.

Launched internally in December 2016, the refresh is the latest in a series of brand updates which have taken place since its formation 16 years ago, and will not be the last as the company continues to grow and evolve.

The brand refresh falls in line with the company ethos of driving creativity and thought leadership in the industry, by introducing key features including new colours and language styles, a brand new and exciting website, and a renewed focus on the people within cievents.

Natalie Simmons, Global General Manager, cievents explains that the refresh follows a period of significant growth for the company, a change required for the brand to stay fresh and relevant.

“After showing significant growth over the past two years, expanding not only geographically but also in the services offered to our customers, cievents recognised the need to undergo a brand refresh to remain relevant within the market and continue to add value to customers” said Ms Simmons.

The cievents team are the driving force behind all events brought to life, and so an important opportunity to showcase and celebrate these varying talents was recognised. The newly designed website provides an insight into the world of cievents both locally and globally, shining a spotlight on its employees across the varying business areas.

“The brand will still very much represent all that we are known for but with a much larger focus on the people at the heart of cievents. We wanted to bring more of their amazing stories to life so our clients and partners can connect and extend their relationships, so you will be hearing a lot more from our people directly and what inspires them. They are after all, the people who create experiences every day that engage and inspire for our valued customer base” said Ms Simmons.

cievents is a global strategic event management agency which offers a complete, creative led solution for the corporate market. Formed in 2000, following the merge of three different events companies, cievents has gone from strength to strength and now operates in seven countries with 200 people working across the brand.

In the 16 years since the company was formed, the service offering has grown from being a traditional Professional Conference Organiser managing logistics to a full service strategic and creative agency for the corporate market. As well as event management, and event production, cievents’ range of offerings also includes content development, event strategy, production, video content and production, and digital and design.