Bumper year ahead for MCEC in 2017

While construction on the expansion of Melbourne’s most iconic events venue continues to progress, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) is also set to host another record year of events in 2017.

With over 1,100 events currently forecasted for the calendar year, MCEC will surpass the 1,052 events hosted in 2016, with this number expected to increase further thanks to a competitive strategy focussed on attracting smaller meetings and events to the venue.

Some of the major international events to call MCEC home in 2017 include the 15th World Public Health Congress expecting over 3,000 attendees in April, the International Dragon Awards expecting over 5,000 attendees in August, and VidCon Australia with over 7,500 attendees expected in September.

Victoria’s Minister for Tourism and Major Events, Hon. John Eren MP paid tribute to MCEC’s global reputation as an industry leader and innovator.

“Melbourne is the centre for business networking and conferences, and these events help keep our hotels full, our restaurants and bars buzzing and our economy strong,” Mr Eren said.

“The expansion of MCEC will ensure events continue to return to our city, and we’re working to provide our interstate and international guests with an authentic ‘Melbourne’ experience every time,” Mr Eren added.

MCEC’s 2017 event forecast also includes a range of domestic returning events, such as the Australian All-Star Cheerleading Federation National Cheer and Dance Championships, Penny Arcade Expo Australia, and Victoria’s iconic Royal Children’s Hospital Good Friday Appeal which welcomes over 80,000 attendees to the venue.

MCEC’s Chief Executive, Peter King said the team is well prepared for the busy year ahead and excited to see what else 2017 holds.

“It’s an exciting time to be involved with MCEC and our growing business. We’ve got big plans, big ideas and a big year ahead to focus on,” Mr King said.

“We will welcome events of all types and sizes, and are committed to ensuring each event in 2017 is a complete success for our customers – that’s our number one priority this year.”

A list of upcoming events at MCEC can be found at mcec.com.au/whats-on