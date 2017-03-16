Big conference wins mean big business for Melbourne

Sixteen influential Club Melbourne Ambassadors were awarded last night for securing 12 major international conferences for Melbourne in 2016 – worth an estimated $62.5 million to the State of Victoria.

Together, the conferences will attract almost 12,000 international delegates, who will spend a combined 46,000 days exploring Melbourne and wider Victoria, benefiting local hotels, restaurants, retail outlets and tourist attractions.

Owned and lead by Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), the Club Melbourne Ambassador Program currently consists of 119 Ambassadors, and has continued to grow its reach and influence since its inception in 2005 to earn its spot as one of the State’s most valuable assets.

At the awards, MCEC’s Chief Executive, Peter King acknowledged the significant contribution Ambassadors make, volunteering both their time and expertise to the program to bring the world to Melbourne.

“We are incredibly proud of our Ambassadors, who work tirelessly with our team and partners to lead and deliver major international conferences for Victoria,” Mr King said.

“Not only are they helping us to secure existing events, but they are also working with us to foster and curate some remarkable inaugural events across all industries, which we believe will not only create lasting legacies for Melbourne but for the wider world!

“Our industry looks to Melbourne and this program as a true success story in the benefit it provides to Victoria, and we are incredibly excited by the future and the opportunity to really innovate in this space,” Mr King added.

Victorian Minister for Tourism and Major Events, Hon. John Eren MP presented the Ambassadors with their awards, thanking them for their energy and commitment to secure these events for Melbourne.

“I congratulate the Ambassadors recognised for the fantastic work they do to attract incredible events and conferences to Victoria every year,” Mr Eren said.

“Club Melbourne is one of the most influential ambassador programs and they help to ensure that Melbourne remains a world leader in the business events industry.

“We are privileged to be able to leverage off their great minds and tap into their networks to secure the biggest and best business events for our great city,” Mr Eren said.

Melbourne Convention Bureau’s (MCB) Chief Executive Officer, Karen Bolinger reiterated the important role that Ambassadors play in contributing to the successful Team Melbourne approach.

“Through MCB’s role in identifying and managing the international bid process, we are proud that the local hosts we recruit become Ambassadors, who are integral to winning business events for Melbourne.

“Our Team Melbourne approach is a genuine, collaborative effort between MCB, MCEC, Local and State Government, strengthened by the intellectual capacity of our world-renowned Ambassadors. Our strong partnership showcases exactly why Melbourne is the premier destination in the Asia Pacific for business events.

“Thank you to all the Ambassadors for their significant contribution and dedication to securing business events for Melbourne,” Ms Bolinger added.

Since the program’s inception, Club Melbourne Ambassadors have delivered 120 international conferences, contributing more than $685 million in economic impact to the state of Victoria.