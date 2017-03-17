BCEC’s new menus a hit on International Women’s Day events

More than 3,000 staunch supporters of International Women’s Day descended on the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC) to celebrate and spread the message of gender diversity at three separate events last week.

The Australian Institute of Management’s traditional 2017 International Women’s Day Great Debate, attracting 1,150 attendees and the 1,000 strong UN International Women’s Day Breakfast and Queensland Health’s Aspiring Women’s leaders’ Summit also for 1,000 guests headlined the week’s activities.

These events were just three of a total of 33 events, including four conventions which took place at BCEC during a busy week bringing 14,721 people through the doors of the convention centre.

Organisers of the lively lunch debate, with the subject ‘Australia in 2017 is still a man’s world’ – the Australian Institute of Management – took advantage of the Centre’s recently launched healthy choices menu ‘The Nourish Mentality’, working with Executive Chef Martin Latter to custom design a table buffet menu based entirely on the newly released healthy lifestyle menu.

Reaction to the menu from last week’s guests was overwhelmingly positive: ‘I was blown away by the food, it was absolutely amazing, like nothing I have ever seen’… ‘the vegetarian meals were the best I have ever tasted at a function’….‘from the chicken and cous cous to salmon on avocado and an amazing array of salads – so fresh, visually appealing and healthy.’

The Nourish Mentality menu, created in collaboration with BCEC consultant nutritionist, Kerry Leech, who also takes care of the nutritional needs of the champion Queensland Firebirds, is part of BCEC’s new food concepts which also incorporate the establishment of the first dedicated Dietary Kitchen in an Australian convention centre designed to improve the quality of dietary requests and enhance the dining experience for clients.

Heading up the special Dietary Kitchen is well known Australian Chef, David Pugh, former Queensland Ambassador Chef who’s much acclaimed Restaurant Two was the recipient of multiple chef’s hats while remaining at the very top of Brisbane’s fine dining scene for almost two decades.