BCEC sets up Special Dietary Kitchen – an Australian first for Convention Centres

With 20% – 30% of all meals today the subject of dietary requests (medical, cultural and lifestyle choice), it is an increasing challenge for catering venues.

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC) is tackling the growing trend head on with the establishment of a dedicated Special Dietary Kitchen in a bid to streamline the process, improve the product offering and enhance the dining experience for clients.

Former Queensland Ambassador Chef, David Pugh whose much acclaimed Restaurant Two was the recipient of multiple chefs hats and remained at the top of Brisbane’s fine dining scene for almost two decades, will operate the Dietary Kitchen as part of his new role as Executive Sous Chef, Development for BCEC.

David will work alongside the Centre’s consultant Nutritionist, Kerry Leech, who is Nutritionist to the Queensland Firebirds. David will also have the support of the other BCEC Executive and senior chefs, considered one of strongest and most experienced senior kitchen management teams in the country under the leadership of long term Executive Chef, Martin Latter.

The Dietary Kitchen is part of the most significant agenda of changes and enhancements relating to the Food & Beverage operation since the Centre opened in 1995.

The strategy around catering for the increasing demand for special dietaries includes new on-line ordering – also believed to be a first for Australian convention centres. The Centre has been trialling online ordering to streamline the dietary process for both the Centre and clients.

The new Fill up on Life Menus cater to special dietaries in that 75% of the entrees and mains are deliberately structured to be Gluten Free to address increased demand.