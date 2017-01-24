BAPCO Media are looking for a Sydney based salesperson

BAPCO media is looking for a Sydney based salesperson.

BAPCO media is the company that owns Australasian Special Events, EventPix and The Ultimate Selfie.

We are looking for a salesperson to service all our products (and a couple in development).

A knowledge of, and contacts in, the Business Events (MICE) and promotions industries is more important than an intimate knowledge of our products.

Our clients cover – conferences, corporate and public events, trade shows, advertising, marketing, promotions, graduations, awards and more.

You will be selling photography services to PCOs and event managers, Marketers, PAs and EAs, individuals.

You will help to create a new style of promotional service for specialevents.com.au

We use Infusionsoft (look it up) as our CRM, database, job management, and more. If you are familiar with Infusionsoft then that will be a big advantage, however familiarity with any CRM (such as Act! or Salesforce) will have you on the right track.

Your leads will come via our websites and our previous clients, via your industry contacts and via your industry networking. BAPCO Media are active members of Meeting Events Australia and you will be expected to attend the MEA conference and networking events in Sydney.

Salary/commission is negotiable. Start early February.

You will attend weekly update/planning meetings with our team in our Lidcombe office – apart from that you can work from this office or your own.

The office is in a residential area close to public transport and with plenty of parking.

To apply please send your resume to Trevor