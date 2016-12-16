AVPartners appointed as in-house audiovisual provider at Mercure Brisbane

AVPartners has secured the audiovisual contract for Mercure Brisbane following a competitive tender process. AVPartners will provide audiovisual support for meetings, conferences, and events at the contemporary venue.

Based in Queensland’s thriving capital, Mercure Brisbane is a premier 194 guestroom hotel which has recently been refurbished to reflect a locally inspired spirit. Using vibrant colours and modern, minimalistic furnishings, Mercure Brisbane offers a stylish and warm conference, event and accommodation venue.

With a choice of 11 meeting rooms, Mindful Meetings by Mercure Hotels experience, wireless connectivity and the capacity to hold up to 600 people, the Mercure Brisbane is perfect for meetings of all types including sales meetings, training conferences, seminars, weddings, cocktail parties or corporate banquets. Mercure Brisbane recently opened ‘Chelsea Lane’ a unique alfresco area offering a perfect backdrop to allow imaginations to run wild! The chic addition complements the existing ballroom and provides a larger more energised, ambient space.

David Raymond, the AVPartners designated Partner at Mercure Brisbane, said, “With its enviable position on the Brisbane River and stunning views over the water and Southern Parklands, Mercure Brisbane is a unique venue within the events scene in Brisbane. We’re thrilled to be partnering with the team at Mercure Brisbane to offer our extensive audiovisual expertise on site and take their events to the next level.”

Operations Manager at Mercure Brisbane, Brett Hutson said, “AVPartners impressed us with their innovative and creative approach to our audiovisual needs. With their support, Mercure Brisbane can deliver the highest quality events to our clients, with a state-of-the-art audiovisual edge. We can’t wait to see what the team comes up with!”

The addition of Mercure Brisbane to the AVPartners portfolio further expands on AVPartners’ AccorHotels presence in Queensland, joining leading venues in the state including Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach, Sofitel Brisbane Central, Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort, Novotel Brisbane and Novotel Twin Waters Resort.