AV1 announces B Corp certification

Sydney based audiovisual and media production company AV1 has announced that is has officially become a Certified B Corporation.

B Corporations (or B Corps) are leaders of the global movement of people using business as a force for good.

B Corps are businesses who compete not only to be the best in the world, but to be the best for the world.

B Corp certification is awarded by US-based non-profit B Lab, which assesses a company’s impact on its employees, suppliers, community and the environment against a set of standards for social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

“We feel so privileged to be part of the B Corp movement and are continuing to make improvements to our business in order to have a positive impact in our wider community,” said AV1 Managing Director Keith Wootton.

“We hope that by leading the way, others in the industry will follow suit and prioritise sustainability and inclusiveness.”

AV1 joins more than 2,000 Certified B Corporations in over 50 countries, including companies like Ben & Jerry’s, Etsy, Hootsuite and Patagonia.

AV1’s timely announcement follows the Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) NSW Industry Awards on Wednesday night where AV1’s Nathan Murray took home the award for Operations Person of the Year 2016.

Operations Manager Nathan first learned of the B Corp movement at Purpose 2015 and realising AV1 had the power to inspire change, became the key driver in AV1’s certification process.

“I’m excited to win this award in recognition of the work I put into helping AV1 become a B Corp.” said Nathan.

“It’s important to me that the company I work for cares about its community, is inclusive, and makes progressive changes to increase the positive impact it has on its environment.”

AV1 is currently in the MEA Hall of Fame until 2018 for Technical and Creative Production.