Australian Healthcare Week a highlight in EEAA’S annual event calendar

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) 2017 Calendar of Trade and Consumer Exhibition and Events in March is bursting with diverse range of events in industry sectors including health, packaging, aged care, tourism, retail, games technology and more.

Organised by new EEAA member IQPC Australia, the Australian Healthcare Week Expo is one of the highlights this month and it wrapped up successfully after its debut at the new International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) last week.

Launched by NSW Minister for Health and Minister for Health and Minister for Medical Research, The Hon. Brad Hazzard, the event attracted over 3,000 healthcare professionals at Australia’s largest health facilities, technology, aged care and medical devices expo.

The Minister remarked that bringing close to 160 exhibitors together over two days is a fantastic opportunity to open your eyes to the world of technology and the integration of technology with health infrastructure.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said the expo supports the growth of the medical sector showcasing extraordinary innovation especially in remote medicine.

“The Australian Healthcare Week Expo is a shining example of the Power of Exhibitions and the importance of business events in stimulating the growth of industry sectors.” she said.

“In a 2016 update to the Value of Business Events to Australia research, EY reported increases in the number of events, delegates, expenditure, direct value add, and jobs.

“The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, UFI, also released its 18th Global Exhibition Barometer which reports that the exhibition industry remains geared for continued growth in 2017. All the signs point to a positive year of growth and expansion for exhibitions and events, both locally and globally.

The EEAA 2017 Calendar of Trade and Consumer Exhibitions and Events shows a rich portfolio of events for the next quarter.