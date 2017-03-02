Australian Event Symposium launches for 2017 with incredible rate for first 20 bookings

It’s a case of expecting the unexpected as the Australian Event Symposium launches with the theme “Events, Technology and the Art of the Unexpected”.

The two-day conference will explore how those delivering public events, business events and special events can produce unforgettable experiences by including inventive, unexpected moments throughout their events and through the use of the latest and greatest event technology. The events focus will also explore the connection between events and tourism, looking at how the two industries can work together more effectively.

The first 20 people to secure their full Symposium package, which includes a ticket to the Australian Event Awards and four other social events throughout the conference, can register for just $750 plus GST.

Speakers already on the program include producer, artistic director, choreographer and founder and CEO of David Atkins Enterprises, David Atkins OAM, CEO of Tourism Australia, John O’Sullivan, Director of Kat and Co, Katerina Grant and Head Chef of the award winning Botanic Gardens Restaurant – Adelaide, Paul Baker.

A gathering for the entire events industry, the Symposium will feature an Exhibition for the first time in 2017, providing a space for industry suppliers and event professionals from all over Australia to discover one another.

Symposium sessions will be a mix of insightful keynotes on the big issues, inspiring speakers discussing big picture strategies and ideas for the events industry, in focus sessions with practical how-to advice for delivering specific event elements and four in-depth workshops on essential topics including event security and ensuring event longevity.

The Event Symposium will be held at The Events Centre in Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland, on 14 and 15 September. The Australian Event Awards will be held in the evening of 13 September at the same venue.

Accommodation at special rates is available for delegates.

View the program and register online.

Those wishing to enquire about sponsorship and the exhibition, should contact the organisers or call 02 8096 8777.