Association of Women in Events appoints Australasian industry leader to its Board

The Association of Women in Events (AWE) has appointed Marie-Claire Andrews as its latest member to its Board of Directors. Based in New Zealand, Marie-Claire is the CEO and Co-Founder of ShowGizmo – one of Australasia’s longest standing event app suppliers. The appointment will see Marie-Claire as AWE’s first non U.S. board member, signalling AWE’s intention to continue to expand internationally.

A global organization based out of the USA, the Association for Women in Events is a membership-based association that works to empower, elevate and promote women in the meetings industry. Its mission is to be an inclusive community dedicated to the professional advancement of women in all facets of the events industry. The association was born from the idea that women make up the majority of employees in the events industry, yet there is a disproportionate amount of men who hold the highest level executive positions and leadership positions on Executive Boards. AWE aims to provide resources and guidance for women in the industry so that they may feel empowered in their current positions and reach their full professional potential.

“It’s an honour to help lead this fantastic organisation,” said Marie-Claire, who was also was selected as one of the Top 25 women in the events industry by Smart Meetings in 2016. “I’ve been passionate about seeing women reach their goals throughout my career – as a woman in the event tech industry, I’ve seen firsthand some of the challenges we all face and am committed to helping break down barriers to success.”

Carrie Abernathy, Co-Founder and President of AWE, has high expectations of Marie-Claire’s appointment, “The bar is high for board members, as Marie-Claire joins some of the most influential names in the international events industry – but having seen her hard work and innovative ideas during her tenure on our Awards Committee last year, I know Marie-Claire will be a great addition to our organisation.”

During her appointment, Marie-Claire hopes to assist AWE in establishing an Australasian chapter and welcomes contact from individuals interested in participating.