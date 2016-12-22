ASE owner rebrands as BAPCO Media

ASE owner Trevor Connell has gone back to his event industry roots to rebrand his company.

Following a career in live theatre where he worked as an actor, set builder, technician, stage manager and eventually lighting designer and production manager Trevor then moved into the emerging event industry. Following stints with various AV and staging companies he established Backalley Production Company in order to take on the job of setting up events himself.

Trevor went into partnership for a couple of years with three other like qualified production managers in one of Sydney’s earliest event production companies, Events Unlimited Australia.

Following the demise of that business (and the lesson that a proper production company needs a business manager) Trevor went out on his own again as Extravaganza! Event Technical Services.

As a foundation member of ISES, Trevor soon found himself on the association’s board and began producing the chapter newsletter, In Any Event.

When Trevor left the ISES committee in 1999 no one took on the task of producing the newsletter so in 2000 he setup Australasian Special Events – Australia’s first online only magazine for the events (and MICE) industry.

In 2001 Trevor saw an opening for a specialist event photography service that could leverage the emerging conversion to digital photography and the online delivery of those images. And so EventPix was born leveraging Trevor’s event management experience coupled with his previous experience as a professional photographer.

Most recently Trevor developed The Ultimate Selfie as a new product for events and has another product in planning stage.

With more products being developed Trevor decided he needed to rebrand himself and let the product brands stand.

Years ago the original company name was condensed to BAPCO and so with a nod to that history Trevor has now rebranded the overall business as BAPCO Media.

And after 13 years in Canberra Trevor is returning to Sydney to establish a new office and will be looking for a full time salesperson to promote the various products from EventPix, The Ultimate Selfie and Australian Special Events to the industry (watch out on LinkedIn and via the MEA jobs board for the job application if you are interested).

Trevor looks forward to catching up with the Sydney industry via the various networking functions and of course the 2017 MEA conference.