AIME Welcome Event venue and event producer announced

The Asia-Pacific Incentives & Meetings Expo (AIME) Welcome Event is back for its 25th year with tickets on sale for the most anticipated industry event of 2017.

The 25th edition AIME Welcome Event, presented by Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB), will take place at Carousel by food&desire, one of Melbourne’s most iconic event venues.

Located on the water’s edge of Albert Park Lake, with one of the few uninterrupted views of Melbourne’s city skyline, Carousel is renowned as being among the city’s most exclusive venues.

To be held on Monday, 20 February the AIME Welcome Event will uncover the best of Creative Victoria, to showcase the breadth and depth of the state’s thriving creative industries.

Located a stones throw from the CBD and in one of Melbourne’s most fashionable suburbs, Carousel is the ideal backdrop to hero the city’s arts scene to the canvas of the glimmering Albert Park Lake.

In such a special Melbourne venue, guests will enjoy extensive networking opportunities as well as pop-up entertainment that nods to the city’s creative culture and arts including traditional and contemporary dance, theatre, visual and performing arts.

Karen Bolinger, Chief Executive Officer, Melbourne Convention Bureau said the AIME Welcome Event will be a celebration of the business events industry.

“The AIME Welcome Event is one of the only events in the Asia-Pacific region that brings the global business events industry together. As we celebrate 25 years of AIME it provides us with an opportunity to showcase the best of our city, and in 2017 we chose our creative industries.

“This year’s event will enable attendees to revel in the imaginative creative scene spanning arts, culture, screen and design, that our city is so renowned for,” Ms Bolinger said.

To commemorate such an important milestone for AIME, MCB knew that it was important to inject a fresh and inspired take on this year’s event. After a competitive tender process MCB has engaged one of Melbourne’s most enthusiastic and creative event management companies, Solution Entertainment.

The boutique agency will be producing the AIME Welcome Event for the first time and were selected because of their energy and visionary approach, as well as understanding of the unique needs of the event and attendees that are looking to network while also being inspired and entertained.

Solution Entertainment is one of the few event management agencies in Australia who has the capability to not only produce an entire event, but also offer the complete entertainment solution, with a network of the best entertainers in the country.

“We’re excited that Melbourne Convention Bureau has partnered with Solution Entertainment to deliver one of the most important events of the year for the business events industry. With fresh eyes and contemporary approach we anticipate the event will exceed expectations,” Brad Hampel, Director, Solution Entertainment said.

Solution Entertainment will be exhibiting on the Melbourne Stand during AIME.

Tickets are available to the AIME Welcome Event and early bookings are encouraged to ensure AIME attendees don’t miss out. Visitors must register as a guest before purchasing a ticket.